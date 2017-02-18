Globe to roll out LTE 700 band in 1,800 sites nationwide

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom on Friday said it will ramp up deployment of the 700 megahertz (MHz) band, with a target to increase utilization of the spectrum by more than 300 percent in support of its bid to improve the internet experience of its customers.

In a statement, Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu said the company plans to roll out within the year the LTE 700 in close to 1,800 sites, a more than three-fold increase from the 500 sites that it was able to deploy last year.

“As the country’s network of choice by smartphone users, we want to be able to stay ahead of the demand curve, taking into account our customers’ growing requirement for bandwidth-intensive content,” Cu said.

The plan is in line with its target of providing mobile coverage to about 95 percent of cities and municipalities in the country within a three-year period, as committed to the National Telecommunications Commission, explained Cu.

Globe is also expanding coverage and increasing capacities for 1,000 sites using the 2600 MHz band.

Globe gained access to the 700 MHz and obtained additional allocation in the 2600 MHz following a partial acquisition of San Miguel’s telecommunication assets. Prior to the acquisition, such spectrum assets were idle and unutilized.

According to Cu, the new LTE 700MHz and LTE 2600 MHz sites will be deployed in densely populated areas, mainly in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao, where majority of customers using LTE-compatible devices are located.

Globe also plans to deploy 425,000 high-speed broadband lines within 2017 in line with the target of rolling out 2 million home broadband lines with speeds of at least 10 Mbps by 2020 in support of the commitment to improve fixed internet in the country.

To date, over 260,000 home broadband lines have already been deployed. Progressive rollouts will be done within the next three years until 2020 to serve at least 2 million homes.

Globe also deployed free WiFi services in 500 major areas of convergence that include airports, bus terminals, Ayala Malls, Starbucks chains, convenience stores and MRT and LRT stations, Cu added.