Globe rolls out software-defined WAN for large firms

Globe’s information and communications technology arm has launched a new cloud-based technology that is aimed at addressing the current connectivity requirements of large corporations.

Globe Business announced on Tuesday night the rollout of its Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), which aims to provide companies with secure data connectivity.

Albert de Larrazabal, Globe chief commercial officer, told reporters following the media briefing that SD-WAN is targeted at the banking system, logistics companies, as well as the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, given their multiple footprints in the market.

“Typically it’s for companies with multiple locations because it really does facilitate the way you provide and manage connectivity on different locations, branches. In many cases, the client has to figure out what connections he could get in different areas and manage those independently. Every time you need an update or you have to worry about the connectivity, what this technology does is it simplifies all that,” Larrazabal explained.

“In reality, it does not have to be limited in the Philippines. I can have branches abroad and I can use this technology to be able to manage all those connections. Both domestic and international,” he added.

Peter Maquera, Globe senior vice president for Enterprise Group, is optimistic Globe can lead this segment as it was the first to introduce SD-WAN in the Philippine market.

“I think it’s a market demand issue. We’re quite ready to react. But now because it’s quite early in the marketplace, there are a lot of different cases that we want to be very involved in transforming our customers. We expect a pretty big take-up because it’s a proven technology,” he said.

“Globe SD-WAN is one of the solutions that will bolster our efforts in providing better, faster, simpler, and more reliable connectivity for businesses in the Philippines. It opens up opportunities for businesses to do more and be more,” Maquera added.