Globe to set up cell sites in Pilipinas Shell stations

GLOBE Telecom will be spending more than P200 million to put up cell sites in select retail stations of Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. nationwide.

The telco and Shell on Monday inked a partnership deal which permits Globe to build cell sites at 14 Shell service stations across the country.

Ernest Cu, Globe president and chief executive officer (CEO), said that building a single tower would cost an estimated P15 million, so putting up 14 cell sites would need an investment of about P210 million.

Cu said this arrangement with Shell could pave the way for an easier option to establish more sites across the country as the telco seeks to further bolster its network coverage, particularly for its data services.

“This collaboration with Shell is breath of fresh air considering the enormous challenges we encounter in establishing network infrastructure such as cell sites,” he said, noting Globe has to secure 25 permits in order to construct one cell site.

Cu said the group chose Shell as its branches were located in “high-traffic and strategic areas.”

He added Globe will continue to be the lookout for more partnerships with other private sector organizations.

Under the deal, the Ayala-led telco will also establish GoWiFi hotspots in select Shell service stations.

Globe has also been in talks with Shell on the latter’s GCash payment system. GCash offers cashless payment via its quick response (QR) code method.

Cesar Romero, president and CEO of Pilipinas Shell, said: “Our partnership with Globe is in line with our vision for nation-building that includes developing smarter cities and smarter infrastructures. We believe providing better connectivity is a vital component of progress.”