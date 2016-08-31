Globe steps up anti-spam campaign

As part of an aggressive initiative so far to counter spam and scam messages, Globe Telecom Inc. is stepping up its fully-automated blocking tool towards the total elimination of annoying and unsolicited messages.

“Since August 16, Globe started blocking an average 300,000 spam/scam messages daily coming from both Globe and other networks,” said Anton Bonifacio, Globe chief information security officer.

Bonifacio noted 100,000 of the unsolicited messages were from other telcos.

The Ayala-led Globe activated in February a fully-automated mechanism to rid its network of spam and scam messages.

Under the first phase of the program, the anti-spam mechanism blocked spam and scam messages from Globe network SIMs. Entering into the second phase of the program, Globe enhanced its anti-spamming tool to include messages sent by other network SIMs.

“Globe is now a step closer towards totally eradicating the transmittal of spam and scam messages to our customers. The company will continue with the optimization process of the blocking mechanism to stamp out transmittal of such messages whether or not they are coming from the Globe network,” Bonifacio said.

The company has already blocked around 50 million spam/scam messages since February when its new blocking tool put to work, with a daily average of 200,000 from the Globe network alone.

The enhanced mechanism now covers the company’s more than 2.5 million mobile postpaid customers and the majority of its nearly 59 million prepaid customers.

Globe Telecom’s blocking tool consists of a hardware and software solution with complex anti-spam algorithms. It can filter up to 1 billion SMS a day, and be reconfigured to address the specific spam and scam messages that goes through the Globe network.