Globe still keen on creation of independent tower firm

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom remains keen on forming an independent tower company despite strong opposition from a government official.

This was the statement made by Ernest Cu, Globe president and chief executive officer, in response to Presidential Adviser on Information and Communications Technology Ramon Jacinto’s statement that a telecom carrier must not own a stake in an independent tower company.

“We will comment when the rules come out. But there’s no rule [yet],” he said, noting that in the meantime, talks with third parties will continue.

Asked for a timeline for the establishment of a tower company, Cu said there is no definite target date as of now because they “want to do it right.”

“There are a lot of considerations. Operations of the towers are very critical because…it’s not simply putting something up and leaving it there. [You have to make] sure that they function, stuff like that. Access in and out, the separation of power meters of different tenants in a particular tower, the access, controls, and so on. There are a lot of things that have to be considered,” he said.

Cu also noted that Globe would study how other firms from around the world operate their own tower companies.

“We’re going to look at different countries on how they’ve done it. Particularly one model we want to follow would be India. We’re looking at those examples globally to what the best practice will be,” he said.

He refused to disclose how many companies are involved in the discussions, but added they have started talking to advisers as well as investment banks who can assist them in finding the right partners.

“There are numerous companies that approached us for the last two to three years. It’s a very hot space right now,” he said.

There is a huge demand from investors for such towers, “so we figured out it’s the right time to monetize those investments,” Cu said.