Globe supports DOH in fight against depression

Globe Telecom continues to harness its technology in promoting mental health awareness in the country through its 24/7 suicide prevention hotline.

The Ayala-led telco shares the same vision with the Department of Health (DOH) to saving Filipinos, particularly from depression.

It noted depression remains the “leading cause of ill health and disability among many countries around the world.”

“Many people think that depression is not an illness but just a negative feeling that one eventually snaps out of but in fact, it is one of the leading causes of suicide,” it said.

Citing data from the DOH and the World Health Organization (WHO), over 300 million people suffer from this mental illness, 18 percent higher from 2005 to 2015.

While in the local space, around 3.3 million Filipinos are experiencing depression.

Despite this increasing number, only 1 out of 3 seeks help of a specialist, while one third will not be aware of their condition.

Globe stressed that since it started its Hopeline six years ago, more than 14, 000 calls have been entertained where issues raised related to depression, suicidal thoughts, and relationship problems.

“Today, many people are still unaware of the causes of depression, anxiety and other serious mental health disorders. The illness is highly misunderstood and is further exacerbated by the stigma attached to it. Hence, there is a need to better understand the Filipinos who are under these circumstances. It is necessary to make them feel that they are not alone in their fight; that there are people who care and are a willing to listen,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd was quoted as saying in a statement.

“By powering the hotline, Globe makes the significant contribution of turning the tide and raising awareness on mental health. This way, we are able to offer various opportunities for people to seek help and support,” said Yoly Crisanto, senior vice president for Globe Corporate Communications.