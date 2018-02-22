Globe Telecom readies network for IoT services

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom said it is preparing its network to support the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) services by making full use of the 700-megahertz spectrum and other existing LTE (long term evolution) spectrum assets of the company.

In a statement on Wednesday, Globe said its existing technology partners Huawei and Nokia would take part in ensuring that its networks are ready for the new services.

“Given the new business requirements in a highly digital environment, Globe is gearing up to deploy emerging IoT services relevant to various enterprises, including the public sector,” Ernest Cu, Globe president and chief executive officer, was quoted as saying.

He added that the Philippines must realize that this technology could drive competitiveness and growth.

Some of the IoT services that the Philippines could benefit from are “parking sensors, water meter reading, lighting control, garbage collection and flood control, among others.”

“Fundamentally, IoT is about creating a digital ecosystem for services that are being used by various organizations. The use of IoT-related services is growing significantly around the world and it is time that we adopt them in the Philippines so that local enterprises can take advantage of the business benefits derived from these new technologies,” Cu said.