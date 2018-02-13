Globe Telecom seals 3 e-cash partnerships

GLOBE Telecom has inked partnerships with three retailers to expand the presence of its e-cash services provider GCash in the local market, a top official said.

Ernest Cu, Globe chief executive officer and president, told reporters over the weekend that the telco had closed deals with fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), bookstore chain National Book Store (NBS) and food retailer Andok’s Corporation for the use of the GCash QR (quick response) payment solution.

Cu said the new partnerships could encourage more Filipinos to use the QR system as a new mode for buying goods.

“It’s a very good experience. We just have to bring [in]more merchants. As more merchants come, more users will come. I think GCash is doing the right thing—putting a priority on the most relevant merchants,” he said.

Cu said the GCash mobile application has already been downloaded five to six million downloads but only about one million are active users.

“It’s more important to have actual, active users of the app,” Cu added.

Under its partnership with the NBS group, the Globe CEO said that more than 200 bookstores will be accepting GCash. With Andok’s, over 700 outlets will have GCash and other Globe services.

“Food is one of the biggest queue cases. There’s always a line. There’s always change to deal with. If we’re going to eliminate all that, Mr. Javier (Andok’s founder Leonardo “Sandy” Javier, Jr.) was telling me, stores cannot be held up,” he said.

“But if there’s no cash in the store, there’s nothing to hold up. It protects everyone,” Cu added.

When asked about partnership plans in the transport sector, Cu said Globe is also seeking to penetrate that market.

“We’ve been in talks with e-transport companies, e-jeepney companies, but nothing’s concrete yet,” he said.

Last year, GCash teamed up with retail leaders such as Ayala Malls, Robinsons Department Store, SM Malls, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Cinema, Puregold, Ministop, and NCCC Malls.