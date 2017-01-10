Globe on track for 2M homes fast broadband target by 2020

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom said it is on track to hit its target of rolling out broadband lines with speeds of at least 10 Mbps to 2 million homes by 2020 in line with its commitment to improve fixed internet service in the Philippines. In a statement, Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu said that the company is catching up on the deployment of infrastructure for home broadband, after focusing on mobile for many years.

“Globe is accelerating home broadband deployment and plans to roll out 400,000 ultra-fast broadband lines by end 2017. Progressive rollouts will be done within the next three years until 2020 to serve at least 2 million homes,” Cu said.

Unlike its mobile internet rollout, the strategy of Globe for home broadband is to provide reliable and high-speed

fixed internet one area at a time.

To date, Globe said over 260,000 home broadband lines have already been deployed.

Cu emphasized that Globe intends to redefine home broadband experience for Filipinos, making Globe the preferred brand of choice for homes just as the brand has grown to be the most pervasive for mobile.

“The quality difference and improvements on fixed internet will really be felt. We will transform every home using a Globe broadband into an ultimate entertainment hub as our customers enjoy high-speed connection plus an unbeatable portfolio of exclusive content,” said Cu.

Cu said the company could have rolled out more lines this year had it not been for the permitting and right of way challenges that telcos are always facing at the local government level.

“With our recent campaigns, our local governments are beginning to hear us, and to some extent, some are more responsive than others. As we move forward, we have every reason to be optimistic that we can improve the quality of home broadband in as many areas as possible,” he said.

Globe broadband lines were initially rolled out in select areas in Quezon City, Cebu, Davao, Binondo, Manila and soon, in Cauayan City, Isabela, delivering three times the speed at three times the data allowance with low monthly charges.

“All these were made possible by the cooperation of our partner LGUs [local government units]who share our advocacy to deliver first world internet to the Filipino family,” he said.

Martha Sazon, senior vice president for Globe Broadband, said that with Globe Broadband Plans 1299 and up, customers can customize their digital lifestyle depending on their interests, which can be enhanced with devices like high-definition TV sets, speakers, or a Playstation 4.

To educate new customers, Globe Broadband also launched #JSYK — “Just So You Know” — a series of online tutorials that cover how to enjoy and maximize offers, services, and capabilities.

“We have gone a long way and have shifted to the digital age. Then, we used to watch movies on an analog television, listen to music in vinyl, go outside to play with friends, and adjust our schedule to teleseryes every night,” Sazon said.

“Now that the customer is more digitally attuned and in control, Globe Broadband’s proposition of providing full entertainment experience at home, giving customers what they really want, when and how they want it — becomes very relevant and compelling,” she said.

To complement the digital lifestyle, Globe Broadband also has a lineup of partnerships and activities to allow its customers to enjoy their homes as an entertainment hub.