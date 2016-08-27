Globe ups innovation drive for growth

In a bid to further propel business growth, Globe Telecom is taking its innovation drive to the next level by providing its employees an avenue to explore and harness concepts, ideas as well as technological advances that could prove relevant amid customers’ growing penchant for a digital lifestyle.

In this year’s run of Globe Innovation Month, the company arranged several activities designed to encourage, inform and enable Globe employees to further embrace innovation: Mind Brew, Hack for a Nation and Globe Innovation Forum.

“For Globe to remain relevant, the company needs to be consistent in offering innovative products and services that shape the Filipino’s digital lifestyle. With the set of activities we have prepared, we hope to generate within the organization new ideas that could potentially become major breakthroughs in our thrust to create wonderful experiences for our customers and drive business growth,” the company said.

Globe Telecom explained that Mind Brew is a series of talks that provided insights to Globe employees around the latest concepts and trends on innovation. Jos Ortega, CEO and founder of Havas Ortega; Althea Utzurrum, Lazada vice president for Online Marketing; Mike Lao, Accenture director of Delivery for Digital in the Philippines; and Jagan Srinivasan, president for Philips Lighting, Philippines shared valuable insights on innovation and their importance to further business growth.

Hack for a Nation, on the other hand, is a 24-hour hackathon aimed at addressing social challenges through innovation and technology. Around 35 groups from various schools and companies participated in the hackathon, where the participating teams were asked to create apps within the given time frame. Specifically, the challenge was to build an interactive prototype, mobile or web application, that would support nation building initiatives from a telco-oriented approach to address issue on transportation, education and emergency response services.

The Haraya team, composed of Juan Paolo Espiritu, Mark Joseph Basibas and John Hay Supetran won the competition for creating DriVR, a virtual reality simulator to test Metro Manila drivers for both driving skills and traffic discipline on the road.

The two-day Globe Innovation Forum, meanwhile, aimed to showcase new solutions and technologies through learning sessions and a tech exhibit that provided valuable inputs to help realize Globe Telecom’s business thrust in the next few years. Now on its third year, the event also served as an avenue for the company’s product and technology groups to showcase their respective products and services.