Gloc 9 takes you on a ‘Rotonda’

After “Sukli”—a one-project album deal with Star Music featuring Myx Music Awards’ Best Music Video and Favorite Urban Video “Hoy”—the country’s top rapper Gloc9 returns to his original home Universal Records to release his new EP, “Rotonda.” This is his ninth album under the label.

“I think for any artist, it’s always a matter of what opportunity comes your way. When the contract with Star expired, Universal Records gave me an offer and I went back. For me, it’s just being able to come out with my music that more people can hear,” Gloc9 said.

Besides his fast-rapping skills, Gloc9 is known for tackling relevant issues in his music. From his past singles, which a host of top artists including the late Francis M [“Lando,” “Upuan,” “Balita” “Walang Natira,” “Elmer,” “Sirena, “Bakit Hindi,” “Hindi Mo Nadinig,” “Magda,” “Takip Silim” and Hoy], each one became a hit, not just for their melody, but because of their relatability to all kinds of people. Though sometimes controversial and an obvious hit to some personalities who are on the wrong side of the fence, it is the songs’ realities that go straight into the listeners’ hearts.

Rotonda is no exception. The carrier single “Ice Tubig,” though happy-sounding, speaks about love gone cold and the confusion it brings. “TRPKNNMN” talks about the suffering of common folk from the hopeless traffic in Metro Manila, MRT breakdowns, safety in public transports, and the unresolved transport crisis. “Norem” is a narrative on the war on drugs from different perspectives.

The carrier single of the same title is about corruption in politics, which brings a haunting and heart-wrenching sentiment, with no less than Joey Ayala lending his voice to the song.

“Ang Rotonda ay kuwento ng kung papaanong bilog ang mundo at sa dulo madalas may pagtutuos,” Gloc9 said.

As always, highly anticipated in every Gloc9 album are his collaborations. In Rotonda, besides Ayala, featured are the vocals of Mike Luis (Ice Tubig).

His favorite, however, is Norem’s collaboration.

“Si Shanti Dope at Adaddon ang dalawang batang rapper na hinahangaan ko at sobrang bilib ako. They wrote the verses they performed at sobrang natuwa ako na nagtugma lahat. J. Kris sung the chorus.”

His return to Universal Records also meant working again with one of the country’s top arrangers Jonathan Ong.

“Rotonda” also marks his 20th year in the music industry. Asked about what he learned through the years, it’s never stop working.

“Kailangan magpatuloy kahit ano pang nangyayari sa personal mong buhay, sa lipunan, parang hindi dapat tumigil talaga. Siguro ito na rin kasi ang pinaka-alam at pinaka-gusto kong gawin, kaya talagang persistence at hard work. Wala namang sinasanto ang trabahong ito. Kapag hindi ka kumilos, makakalimutan ka. So nakasalalay din sa iyo kung gaano ka magtatagal dito,” Gloc9 said.

This EP literally takes its listeners on a trip around a rotonda, with his play of words, melody, song relevance and musicality. Moreover, every album from Gloc9 truly keeps getting better and better—a compliment he attributes to being inspired by his wife and three children.

“Rotonda” is now out on iTunes and Spotify and all record stores nationwide under Universal Records.

* * *

Remember the iconic radio station NU 107—“The Home of NU Rock”—which launched the careers of such rock icons as Eraserheads and Rivermaya? Well, it isn’t returning on the airwaves any time yet, but you can experience the closest thing to listening to NU as Smart presents ‘GetMusic NURock Years” on November 25 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

This is arguably the biggest assembly of local talent in Pinoy rock, comprised of sure fire crowd-drawers like Ely Buendia, Barbie Almalbis, Ebe Dancel, ItchyWorms, and Rivermaya.

Indeed, audiences can be sure that no other show this year can deliver the magnitude – and the priceless memories – that this concert promises. The acts will be singing full sets, bringing back the soundtrack of our youth.

What’s more, if you purchase four Patron Standing or Patron Seated section tickets from the TicketNet Office or any TicketNet participating outlet and/or through the online site ticketnet.com.ph, you will get one free ticket for the same section. Hurry though before the tickets fly fast, because the promo period only lasts until November 25.