Thursday, August 24, 2017
    GLOW WITH THE FLOW

    Les Beiges Healthy Glow Gel Touch Foundation from Chanel gathers several technological innovations in a single case to make a natural complexion even easier to achieve. Much research has gone into creating this unprecedented aqua-gel foundation, which is unbelievably lightweight and offers an immediate sensation of freshness, while visibly embellishing the skin. This instant two-fold effect can be enjoyed as often as the user wishes and never weighs down the complexion. It can be smoothened on bare skin or over existing makeup for touch-ups.

    Chanel may be purchased at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.

