GM Antonio advances in World Senior Chess Championship

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Joey Antonio toppled American FIDE Master (FM) Krishan Jhhunjhnuwala to occupy the second place after eight rounds in the 27th World Senior Chess Championship men’s open 50+ division being held in Acqui Teme, Italy.

Antonio improved his score to 6.5 points on five wins and three draws.

He also defeated Andres Belmont Hernandez of Mexico in the first round, Kannenberg Karl-Heinz of Germany in the second round, International Master (IM) Alexander Reprintsev of Ukraine in the fourth round and FM Pavel Certek of Slovakia in the fifth round.

Antonio agreed to a draw with IM Devaki Prasad of India in the third round, top seed GM Julio Granada Zuniga of Peru in the sixth round and fifth pick GM Eric Prie of France in the seventh round.

Zuniga is leading the pack with seven points.

The Filipino master will face GM Zurab Sturua of Georgia in the ninth round of the tournament sanctioned by the International Chess Federation.

On the other hand, Asia’s first GM Eugene Torre dropped to ninth place after suffering a seventh-round loss to IM Arkady Shevelev of Israel in the men’s open 65+ category.

Torre is has 5.5 points to join 18 other players in the group with the same score.

It was Torre’s second loss following his third-round defeat to untitled Boris Malisov of Israel.

The 66-year old Torre outclassed Helmer Wieringa of the Netherlands (first round), FM Guiseppe Valenti of Italy (second), FM Peter Hohler of Switzerland (fifth), Matthias Kierzek of Germany (sixth) and FM Boris Gutkin of Israel (seventh) then drew with FM Boris Gruzmann of Germany in the fourth round.

