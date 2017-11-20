GM Antonio bags runner-up plum

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Joey Antonio copped the runner-up honors in the men’s open 50+ division of the 27th World Senior Chess Championship held in Acqui Teme, Italy.

Antonio wrapped up his campaign with 8.5 points on six wins and five draws including a crucial win over International Master (IM) Sarno Spartaco of Italy in the final round.

The 55-year old wizard scored victories against Andres Belmont Hernandez of Mexico in the first round, Kannenberg Karl-Heinz of Germany in the second round, International Master (IM) Alexander Reprintsev of Ukraine in the fourth round and FM Pavel Certek of Slovakia in the fifth round and American FIDE Master (FM) Krishan Jhhunjhnuwala in the eighth round.

Then, he split the point with IM Devaki Prasad of India in the third round, top seed GM Julio Granada Zuniga of Peru in the sixth round, fifth pick GM Eric Prie of France in the seventh round, third seed GM Zurab Sturua of Georgia in the ninth round and GM Giorgi Bagaturov of Georgia in the 10th round.

Zuñiga grabbed the top spot with 9.5 points built on eight wins and three draws.

In the men’s open 65+ category, Asia’s first GM Eugene Torre finished in a nine-way tie for second with eight points.

He was joined by GMs Anatoly Vaisser of France, Vlastimil Jansa of the Czech Republic, Vladimir Okhotnik of France, Lothar Vogt of Germany, Yuri Balashov of Russia and Evgeni Vasiukov of Russia, and IMs Alexander Lisenko of Russia and Jan Roose of Belgium.

But when tiebreak points were applied, Torre fell to seventh place while Vaisser pocketed the second and Jansa earned the third.

Russian GM Evgeny Sveshnikov won the crown with 8.5 points on eight wins, one draw and two losses.