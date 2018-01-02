Wednesday, January 3, 2018
    GM Balutan delivers LGU shares to Biliran

    The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), headed by General Manager Alexander Balutan, together with Assistant General Manager for Branch Operations Sector Remeliza Gabuyo, Visayas Department Manager Federico Damole and Concurrent Branch Head, Lady Jade Palabon, went to Biliran to deliver the shares of local government units (LGUs) in the province.

    PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan (center) hands over a cheque to Naval Mayor Gerard Espina (second from left), representing LGU of Naval, Biliran. Also in photo are (from left) Visayas Department Manager Federico Damole, Assistant General Manager for Branch Operations Sector Remeliza Gabuyo and concurrent Biliran Branch Head Lady Jade Palabon

    The Municipality of Naval received P445, 986.68 as its share from PCSO’s Lotto and Lotto Express from the sales covering January to June 2017.

    In his short message, Naval Mayor Gerard Espina expressed his warm appreciation and gratitude to PCSO, adding that it’s a blessing to the province to have the agency as their partner in extending financial assistance to people with health-related problems.

    “We’re glad that the PCSO branch is in Naval, making it more convenient for Navaleños to avail of services and assistance,” he said.

    Naval Mayor Espina delivers his short message of gratitude and appreciation to PCSO, with GM Balutan, AGM Gabuyo, DM Damole and Branch Head Palabon

    BY JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTOS BY ERICSON DELOS REYES


