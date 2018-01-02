GM Balutan delivers LGU shares to Biliran

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), headed by General Manager Alexander Balutan, together with Assistant General Manager for Branch Operations Sector Remeliza Gabuyo, Visayas Department Manager Federico Damole and Concurrent Branch Head, Lady Jade Palabon, went to Biliran to deliver the shares of local government units (LGUs) in the province.

The Municipality of Naval received P445, 986.68 as its share from PCSO’s Lotto and Lotto Express from the sales covering January to June 2017.

In his short message, Naval Mayor Gerard Espina expressed his warm appreciation and gratitude to PCSO, adding that it’s a blessing to the province to have the agency as their partner in extending financial assistance to people with health-related problems.

“We’re glad that the PCSO branch is in Naval, making it more convenient for Navaleños to avail of services and assistance,” he said.

BY JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTOS BY ERICSON DELOS REYES