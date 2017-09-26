GM Balutan expresses full support on government’s war against drugs

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan was warmly received by the officials of Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) when he attended the joint flag raising ceremony of the two agencies held at the National Government Center in Diliman, Quezon City.

The ceremony started with the singing of the national anthem, then invocation, and followed by Panunumpa sa Watawat and Panunumpa ng Kawani ng Gobyerno.

GM Balutan thanked DDB Chairman Dionisio Santiago and PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña for inviting him to be the guest speaker.

He mentioned that PCSO fully and strongly supports the present administration’s war on drugs. He also assured officials and employees of DDB that PCSO will release the Mandatory Contributions arrears amounting to P60 million, pointing out that P12 million was also released to their office in July.

The PCSO general manager also shared that more than P3.5 billion has been released to the flagship program of PCSO – the Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) – for 184,907 beneficiaries and P430 million for “At Source Ang Processing” (ASAP) in different affiliated hospitals. A total of 202 ambulance units and P157 million have also been distributed to LGUs, government hospitals and other government institutions.

GM Balutan ended his speech by encouraging all employees of the said agencies to support and patronize PCSO gaming products like Lotto, Sweepstakes, Keno and STL.

“Sa bawat beinte pesos ninyong taya, anim na piso ay napupunta sa charity, lahat po yan ay bumabalik sa mga Pilipino at sa mga kababayan natin na higit na nangangailangan. Bawat taya para sa kawanggawa,” he added.

After his speech, Plaques of Recognition were given to GM Balutan, Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz and PCSO in recognition and appreciation of the regular contribution of 10-percent share of forfeited prizes as special account in the General Fund of the Dangerous Drug Board to support the drug abuse prevention and control initiatives and other special projects of the agency.

“The assistance given by the PCSO deserves commendation and it is worthy of emulation,” DDB Chairman Santiago said.

LEILA VALENCIA/PHOTO BY ERICSON DELOS REYES