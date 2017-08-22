GM Balutan visits Albay Branch personnel

After a day-long activity in Catanduanes and before the start of a busy schedule in Albay, General Manager Alexander Balutan took time to visit the PCSO Albay Branch Office and meet its personnel.

The visit was conducted on August 5 at the Albay Branch Office located at the ground floor of Capitol Annex Building in Legaspi City. Although it was a weekend, supposed to be a non-working day, all the personnel, except for their head Nelly Loyola and others who were in Catanduanes, were present to welcome and meet the PCSO general manager.

This was the first time that GM Balutan visited the Albay Branch Office, first time also for its personnel to meet their boss. According to him, the purpose of visiting branch offices is to empower its personnel and for them to be aware of what is happening in the head office. He then reported the updates on IMAP and the increase in sales and revenues.

GM Balutan also gave updates on Rationalization Plan, being one of the primary concerns of most PCSO employees especially in the branch offices.

He told everyone that the Technical Working Group for the RAT Plan is doing its best to fix the organizational structure of the agency and also assured them that the right man will be placed in the right job, just like putting the right peg on the right hole. He also announced that construction of the PCSO Corporate Center in Metro Manila will push through. Other concerns and issues were also discussed.

GM Balutan ended the dialogue with the branch employees by encouraging them to follow his social media account, “MandirigmasaKawanggawa” and help in spreading the information that Filipinos should know about PCSO.

ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA/PHOTOS BY ARCHIE SOPENASKY