GM cutting production, jobs at Detroit-Hamtramck plant

General Motors plans to cut production and jobs at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant as the auto industry continues adjusting to a consumer shift from cars to trucks and SUVs.

Advertisements

The company said it expects fewer than 200 of the 1,800 workers — 1,580 hourly and 220 salaried — to lose their jobs as a result of production changes beginning on October 20. The plant will also be down from November 20 through the Christmas break, leading to temporary layoffs. A GM spokesman initially said today that the down time would start November 13, but he sent a subsequent e-mail indicating the time would start later in the month.

The plant makes the Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac CT6 and Chevrolet Volt and Impala, and it currently operates with one shift.

“As a result of declining overall industry volumes, the Detroit-Hamtramck plant will be making schedule adjustments to keep supply and demand in balance. Effective October 20, the plant will operate under a reduced production schedule,” according to a GM statement. “This action will help maintain more stable production.”

The production change is a line rate reduction, meaning fewer jobs per hour, according to a company spokesman.

The changes follow other recent announcements at GM plants related to the ongoing strike at the CAMI assembly plant in Ontario and moderating sales.

In connection with the strike, which began last month, GM announced production adjustments at its Flint and Spring Hill, Tenn., engine operations and at its St. Catherines Propulsion Plant in Ontario. The company is also laying off as many as 680 workers at the Spring Hill SUV plant, which produces the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5.

According to GM, Detroit-Hamtramck is among its most complex manufacturing assembly facilities in North America building four vehicles on one production line. It is GM’s only plant located in Detroit with a total footprint that spans into two cities – Detroit and Hamtramck. Detroit-Hamtramck is the epicenter of electric vehicle production producing all of GM’s extended-range electric vehicles.

DETROIT FREE PRESS/TNS