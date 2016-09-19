GM Int’l holds Regional launch in Cebu

New Colorado and Trailblazer unveiled

While everybody else in the local automotive scene were busy preparing for the sixth staging of the Philippine International Motor Show in Manila last week, Chevrolet was in the Queen City of the South unveiling the much improved iterations of their two most popular models; the new Trailblazer and the new Colorado. But unlike in past Chevrolet launches in the country, the event was made more special as members of the international motoring media were flown in to Cebu to attend Chevy’s first-ever Regional launch in the Philippines.

Previously, General Motors International (GMI) held their launches in Thailand, which is where their Asean manufacturing base is located. However, in view of the Philippines impressive economic growth and much improved security, GMI decided to hold the Regional launch of the their new SUV and pick-up truck right here, where the brand has seen exponential growth and popularity.

Members of the motoring media from the Asean Region were invited to witness the unveiling of the two new models and experience its enhanced capabilities in the beautiful island of Cebu. In attendance were motoring journalists from Brunei, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Fiji and Laos. Through their partner and Chevrolet distributor in the Philippines, The Covenant Car Company Inc. (TCCCI), GMI specifically selected Cebu to serve as backdrop while demonstrating the car-like refinements and improved capabilities of the new Trailblazer and Colorado.

Up front, both the new Trailblazer and Colorado got a facelift along with new grille design, a restyled front bumper, new headlamps and a revamped hood. Making the two models look more in tune with the time are the LED daytime running lights. The Trailblazer and Colorado’s rear remains to be similar with its predecessor.

Colorado

Already known to be a tough and capable pick-up truck with superb engine performance, excellent handling and serious off-road capability, the new Colorado has been enhanced to match any lifestyle. Its exterior and interior have been redesigned with a tough yet sophisticated appearance, making it an ideal truck for work and play.

The upgraded 2.8L Duramax four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine with variable geometry turbo (VGT) has been tuned to offer better performance, improved fuel economy and lower emissions. It produces 147 kilowatts (200 ps/197 horsepower) of power and 500 Newton-meters of torque. The upgraded 2.5L Duramax four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine now also benefits from a VGT) producing 132 kW (180 ps/177 hp) of power and 440 Nm of torque. The high value 2.5L Duramax four-cylinder turbo- diesel engine (FGT) is still available on lower specification models matched with a manual transmission.

The new Colorado retains the same serious off-road capability as its predecessor, but adds impressive on-road refinement and a go-anywhere spirit driven by advanced technology.

Inside, the new Colorado provides superior comfort and technology. Its redesigned center console boasts an easy-to-use, intuitive layout featuring an 8-inch color touchscreen that houses Chevrolet’s latest MyLink infotainment system, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Prestige elements have been introduced with a focus on spaciousness, refinement and technology. Soft-touch but durable materials, fabrics and finishes are used throughout the truck, ensuring it is as comfortable as it is capable. New trim inserts feature tailored stitching to create a new level of refinement.

Major changes to the new Colorado’s suspension deliver improved body control and ride isolation to cope with the variety of challenging roads found in the region. Changes include improved damper technology and hardware upgrades and revised spring rates to provide more control. The vehicle has new engine and transmission mounts, while some body mounts have been changed from compression to shear mounts, providing a more composed ride with better isolation and control.

The introduction of electric power steering (EPS) on upper-specification models creates a more responsive feel, giving the driver increased confidence.

A reduction in power train noise and vibration in the new Colorado was achieved with the introduction of a Centrifugal Pendulum Absorber (CPA) torque converter in 2.5L VGT models. This technology is more commonly found in premium diesel passenger cars. The CPA torque converter helps reduce engine noise and vibration by cancelling out torsional vibrations in the driveline normally felt in the cabin. The added benefit to the CPA is the ability to apply a revised transmission calibration strategy resulting in drivability and fuel economy improvements.

Additionally, the new Colorado’s relocated balance shaft, along with a new engine acoustic pack ensures a quieter and more comfortable driving environment.

A significant update was also made to the wind noise package, including new parts, design revisions and tuning. The Colorado is 8 percent more quiet on the road than before, thanks to newly redesigned door, window and windshield seals; front door glasses that are 10 percent thicker; and a new aerodynamic headlamp design.

SAFETY

The new Colorado is not just one of the most high-tech vehicles in the region; it is also one of the safest, with the inclusion of a range of new active safety features.

The new Colorado features Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, front and rear parking assist, a rear camera with dynamic guidelines, an electro-chromatic inside rearview mirror, rear seatbelt alert and a tire pressure monitor that individually monitors pressure in each of the four tires. Additionally, it features an auto rain sensor, auto headlamps and the remote-start function. The remote-start function is especially useful during hot weather when the engine can be started using the key fob, allowing the cabin to be cooled sufficiently before occupants get into the vehicle. Other features include front windows that automatically drop a fraction to facilitate door closing.

The new Colorado also comes with a host of active and passive safety features including traction control system (TCS), anti-lock braking system (ABS), panic brake assist (PBA), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), electronic stability control (ESC), hill descent control (HDC), hill start assist (HAS), anti-rolling protection and trailer sway control. This is in addition to front airbags for the driver and passenger along with a driver knee airbag.

GENUINE ACCESSORIES

The new range of Colorado Genuine Accessories represents one of the largest vehicle line accessory ranges Chevrolet has ever produced. It further enhances the Colorado’s new design and practicality. The extended range of accessories available on the new Colorado was directly inspired by the Colorado Xtreme show truck revealed in Bangkok earlier this year and includes a safari bar, fender flares, sporty side steps, cup holders and a bed liner to allow customers to tailor their vehicle to their lifestyle.

NEW TRAILBLAZER

The new-look Trailblazer brings together superior levels of refinement, styling, comfort and technology with class-leading performance and drivability to meet the versatile needs of increasingly discerning drivers.

The new Trailblazer’s exterior sport angular lines that exude a refined toughness, while retaining strong proportions that underline its go-anywhere capability. Most notable of these features are the front grille, bumper and lamps that come with daytime running lights, giving a unique light signature to the model.

Inside, the Trailblazer boasts a newly designed dashboard and front console with a contemporary upmarket feel, enhanced by soft-touch materials and contrast stitching. The full 7-seater’s “theater-style seating” allows second- and third-row occupants a better all-around view, while individually controlled air-conditioning ensures maximum comfort in the summer months.

POWERFUL ENGINE

The new Trailblazer comes with an optional upgraded Euro 4-compliant 2.8L Duramax four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine tuned to offer better performance, improved fuel economy and lower emissions. Thanks to VGT, it produces 147 kW (200 PS/197 hp) of power and 500 Nm of torque. Other models offer an upgraded 2.5L Duramax four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine which now benefits from a VGT 132 kW (180 PS/177 hp) of power and 440 Nm of torque. The high value 2.5L Duramax four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine (FGT) is still available on lower specification models matched with a manual transmission.

Complementing the improved engine is a tougher, more rigid chassis and fully boxed frame, which are designed to improve ride stability and drive comfort through unparalleled driver control.

Additionally, the new Trailblazer features EPS that makes steering effort lighter in the city and at parking speeds. This is achieved by reducing power assist proportionately as speed builds, so the driver gets a properly weighted steering feel at highway speeds. Over long distances, this technology makes up the track gradient and reduces judder generated by the imbalance of the wheels.

To ensure the ride is as quiet as it is refined, the Trailblazer benefits from a new wind noise package that was developed with newly redesigned door, window and windshield seals; front door glasses that are 10-percent thicker; and a new aerodynamic headlamp design. As a result, the Trailblazer is 8 percent quieter on the road than its predecessor.

PREMIUM FEATURES

Safety remains Chevrolet’s number one priority. The new Trailblazer comes with a host of active and passive safety features that include TCS, ABS, PBA, EBD, ESC, HDC, HSA, anti-rolling protection and trailer sway control. This is in addition to front airbags for the driver and passenger along with a driver knee airbag.

Other technological features which can be found on the Trailblazer include side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front and rear parking assist, and tire pressure monitoring system. It also features the remote-start function, a useful feature in the region’s hot climate. The engine can be started using the key fob, allowing the cabin to be cooled sufficiently before occupants enter the vehicle.

Recognizing the importance of connectivity to today’s drivers, the new Trailblazer is fitted with new technologies usually found in the premium segment, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.