GM Sadorra finishes 6th in Chengdu chess meet

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Julio Catalino Sadorra finished sixth in the 2017 Asian Continental Chess Championships held in Chengdu, China.

Sadorra collected six points on four wins, four draws and one loss in the nine-round Swiss tournament sanctioned by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and Asian Chess Federation.

He suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final round against GM Wang Hao that ended his top three bid.

Sadorra defeated Chinese players Chen Qi of China in the second round, Zhang Ziji in the fourth round and GM Wen Yang in the seventh round as well as GM Bentala Adhiban of India in the eighth round.

Then he drew with GM Jha Sriram of India in the opening round, GM Yu Yangyi of China in the third round, GM Rinat Jumabayev of Kazakhstan in the fifth round and GM Shekhar Surya Ganguly of India in the sixth round.

Wang and fellow Chinese GM Bu Xiangzhi took the top honors with seven points each while Yu and GM Gurjrathi Vidit Santosh of India ended sharing the No. 3 spot.

Sadorra was actually in a five-way tie for fifth along with GM Tsegmed Batchuluun of Mongolia, GM Wei Yi of China, Adhiban and Ganguly, who also scored six points apiece.

But Batchuluun grabbed the fifth spot by virtue of much higher tiebreak points, leaving Sadorra in sixth place.

GM John Paul Gomez was 50th with four points while GM Jayson Gonzales and International Master Paulo Bersamina were tied at 55th.

In blitz, Sadorra was 12th with 5.5 points, Bersamina was 26th with five points and Gonzales was 41st with 4.5 points.

In the women’s division, Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna wound up sixth with 6.5 points while Woman FIDE Master Shaina May Mendoza was 29th with four points.