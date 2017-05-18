GM Sadorra presses on in Asian Continental Chess

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Julio Catalino Sadorra agreed to a draw with Indian GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly in the sixth round to stay in hunt in the 2017 Asian Continental Chess Championships being held in Chengdu, China.

Sadorra improved his score to four points on two wins and four draws to share the sixth spot with 10 other players in the tournament sanctioned by the International Chess Federation and Asian Chess Federation.

Sadorra earlier defeated untitled Chinese players Chen Qi of China in the second round and Zhang Ziji in the fourth round and drew with GM Jha Sriram of India in the opening round, GM Yu Yangyi of China in the third round and GM Rinat Jumabayev of Kazakhstan in the fifth round.

Chinese GM Wang Hao is in solo lead with five points while Yu, GM Chithambaram Aravindh of India, GM Bu Xiangzhi of China and GM Baskaran Adhiban of India are in a four-way tie for the No. 2 spot with 4.5 points each.

Filipino GM John Paul Gomez and International Master (IM) Paulo Bersamina are in a group of three-pointers at 26th place while GM Jayson Gonzales has 2.5 points in 47th position.

Gomez lost to GM Chanda Sandipan of India, Bersamina outclassed FIDE Master Zou Chen of China, and Gonzales split the point with Xu Minghui of China in their respective sixth round matches.

In the seventh round, Sadorra shoots for an important win when he battles GM Wen Yang of China while Gomez tackles FM Chen Fan of China, Bersamina faces IM Xu Xiangyu of China and Gonzales meets GM Al Rakib Mollah Abdullah of Bangladesh.

The top five players after the nine-round tournament will earn spots in the prestigious 2017 Chess World Cup scheduled on September 1 to 25 in Batumi/Tbilisi, Georgia.

In the women’s division, Woman FIDE Master Shania Mae Mendoza collected 2.5 points for 32nd place after six rounds while Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna got two points for 45th place.

Mendoza bowed to Woman International Master Pv Nandhidhaa of India and Frayna succumbed to Xu Yuze of China.