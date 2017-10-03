GM Short to banner Negros Int’l Open chess

Former World Challenger Nigel Short of England will spearhead a strong international cast clashing in the 2017 Negros International Open Chess Championship set October 11 to 19 at the Ikthus Oshron Hall in Bacolod City.

The 52-year-old Short, who lost to Gary Kasparov in a world title showdown in 1993, looms as the player to beat in the 9-round Swiss system tournament owing to his current FIDE rating of 2698.

The event, hosted by the Piaya Network Broadcasting Corp. in cooperation with the A&V Negros Chess Club, offers a top purse of US$3,000.

Other GMs vying in the event, sponsored by Antonio Ivan Aguirre, Hugo Villanueva, Elvira Ezekwe, Cris Samson and Joefre Panagdato, are Tuan Minh Tran and Duc Hua Nguyen of Vietnam and GM Srinath Naranayan of India.

Bannering the local challenge in the tournament are GMs Joey Antonio and Darwin Laylo, and International Masters Ronald Dableo, Oliver Dimakiling and Haridas Pascua.

Other notable masters participating are IMs Kim Steven Yap, Chito Garma, Joel Pimentel, Ronald Bancod and Richellieu Salcedo.

The second to fifth placers will receive US$2,500, $2,000, $1,5000 and $1,000, respectively.

Also on tap is the Challenger division with the winner pocketing P25,000.

For details, contact, 09177219094 or 09332760249.