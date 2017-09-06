GMA, ABS-CBN claim ratings leadership in Aug

TELEVISION networks ABS-CBN Corp. and GMA Network Inc. both claimed the lead in national TV ratings for the month of August, citing separate results from market research firms Nielsen TV Audience Measurement and Kantar Media.

ABS-CBN said in a statement that it remained unbeatable nationwide with an average audience share of 46 percent compared to GMA’s 33 percent, based on data from Kantar Media.

GMA, on the other hand, said it beat its rival network in National Urban Television Audience Measurement, posting an audience share of 42 percent, against ABS-CBN’s 37.4 percent, for August.

Citing the said research firms, both media giants highlighted segments where they excelled.

ABS-CBN said it ruled the primetime block (6 p.m. to 12 a.m.) with an audience share of 50 percent, 19 points higher than GMA’s 31 percent.

According to ABS-CBN, it continued to strengthen its lead with its morning (6 a.m. to 12 noon) and afternoon blocks (12 noon to 3 p.m.) that scored average audience shares of 40 percent an 43 percent, respectively, against GMA’s 30 percent and 38 percent.

ABS-CBN said it also kept its total day lead in other areas such as Total Luzon as it hit 42 percent versus GMA’s 35 percent; in Total Visayas with 55 percent versus GMA’s 26 percent; and in Total Mindanao with 54 percent versus GMA’s 29 percent.

Meanwhile, GMA said the network toppled competition in Urban Luzon from the morning up to the primetime block, registering a total day audience share of 48.7 percent, beating ABS-CBN’s 31.4 percent.

GMA also highlighted its bigger margin in Mega Manila with 51.9 percent audience share across all time blocks compared to the Kapamilya network’s 27.1 percent.