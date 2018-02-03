GMA, ABS-CBN both claim top spot in Jan TV ratings

MEDIA leaders GMA Network Inc. and ABS-CBN Corp. ended the first month of 2018 continuing their rivalry in nationwide television ratings, citing data from separate market research firms.

GMA said on Thursday that data from Nielsen TV Audience Measurement showed it topped the television game in January, taking 43.7 percent in the National Urban Television Audience Measurement (NUTAM) compared to its rival network’s 38.6 percent.

On Friday, however, ABS-CBN said it beat the Kapuso network by 12 points, taking a 46 percent average audience share based on data from Kantar Media.

GMA said it dominated the industry across all day parts in NUTAM, recording 42.3 percent audience share in the morning block (6 a.m. to 12 noon) versus ABS-CBN’s 35.4 percent; 47.3 percent for the afternoon line-up (3 p.m. to 6 p. m.) versus the Kapamilya network’s 36.8 percent; and 41.5 percent for the evening block (6 p.m. to 12 a.m.) against the competitor’s 41.2 percent.

For all time blocks in both Urban Luzon and Mega Manila, GMA said it continued to reign, accounting for 76 percent and 59 percent of all urban viewers in the Philippines.

On the other hand, ABS-CBN stressed it remained the leading network in Metro Manila, posting an audience share of 42 percent against GMA’s 27 percent; in Total Luzon where it had 43 percent versus the rival’s 35 percent; in Total Visayas where it posted 55 percent compared to the Kapuso network’s 27 percent; and in Total Mindanao where it took 51 percent audience share against GMA’s 32 percent.

The Lopez-led network noted higher margins in the primetime block (6 p.m. to 12 a.m.) where it hit 50 percent, 18 points higher than GMA’s 32 percent; in the morning block (6 a.m. to 12 noon) where it recorded 41 percent compared to GMA’s 32 percent; and in the afternoon block (3 p.m. to 6 p. m.) where it posted 43 percent versus GMA’s 39 percent.

Kantar Media’s data covered a nationwide panel of 2,610 urban and rural homes, while Nielsen TV’s data covered 900 more homes than Kantar.