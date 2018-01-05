GMA, ABS-CBN vie for 2017 ratings leadership

Media gi-ants GMA Network Inc. and ABS-CBN Corp. welcomed 2018 by both claiming leadership in last year’s nationwide television ratings.

Citing data from Nielsen TV Audience Measurement, GMA said on Thursday that it continued to dominate in 2017 with a 42.5-percent audience share in the National Urban Television Audience Measurement (Nutam), 5.7 percent ahead of its rival’s 36.8 percent.

For its part, ABS-CBN said data from Kantar Media showed that it gathered an average audience share of 46 percent in the same period, 12 points higher than GMA’s 34 percent.

Both networks highlighted where they excelled in 2017, citing the same market research firms.

GMA said it beat ABS-CBN in all time blocks in both Urban Luzon and Mega Manila at 76 percent and 59 percent, respectively.

In Mega Manila, the Kapuso network posted a 51.9-percent audience share, compared with ABS-CBN’s 26.7 percent.

GMA also disclosed data on December ratings, noting that it again topped nationwide ratings with 44.3 percent, compared with ABS-CBN’s 37.2 percent.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN said it remained unbeatable across all time blocks. On its primetime block (6 p.m. to 12 a.m) in the January-to-December period, the Kapamilya network registered an average audience share of 50 percent versus GMA’s 32 percent.

On its morning block (6 a.m. to 12 noon), ABS-CBN recorded a 39-percent audience share, compared with its rival’s 32 percent; on the noontime block (12 noon to 3 p.m.), 45 percent versus GMA’s 36 percent; and on the afternoon block (3 p.m. to 6 p. m.), 43 percent against the Kapuso network’s 38 percent.

ABS-CBN said it led the race in Total Balance Luzon with an average national audience share of 48 percent, compared with GMA’s 36 percent; in Total Luzon, 42 percent versus GMA’s 36 percent, in Total Visayas, 53 percent, compared with GMA’s 28 percent; and in Total Mindanao, 53 percent versus GMA’s 31 percent.

The Kapamilya network also claimed to lead nationwide TV ratings in December with an average audience share of 45 percent, compared with GMA’s 34 percent.