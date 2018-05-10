GMA and Fil-Chinese chamber rebuild Marawi public schools

GMA Kapuso Foundation, Inc. (GMAKF) led by GMA Network, Inc. chairman Felipe Gozon eceived its biggest donation of P2.25 million from the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) led by its president Domingo Yap to support its “Rebuild Marawi Project” in Lanao del Sur province, Mindanao.

GMAKF and FFCCCII have jointly pledged to rebuild and rehabilitate three public schools in the heart of war-torn Marawi City. The chamber had previously extended assistance worth P 10.1 million for the families of fallen Marawi soldiers and policemen, as well as spearheaded the Filipino Chinese community’s multi-sectoral and nationwide ‘Marawi Rehabilitation Fund Drive,’ which has raised over P 180 million pesos for other projects in the war torn area.