GMA breaks record at 10th Araw Values Awards

GMA Network’s value-laden campaigns were recognized at the 10th Araw Values Awards, bringing home a total of 11 awards – the most for any local TV network.

The Araw Values Awards, which is organized by the Ad Foundation of the Philippines, recognizes outstanding works that uphold traditional Filipino values and promote responsible advertising.

For espousing “Respect and Care for Life and Dignity of All,” GMA’s anti-cyberbullying campaign “HeartOverHate,” which aims to promote positivity online, won a Silver award under the Advocacy Communications category.

The “Champion Tapat Dapat” campaign also won Silver awards for Advocacy Communications for two of its episodes (“Halasan” for “Respect and Care for Life and Dignity and the Rights of All” and “Teacher Fe” for “Commitment to Truth, Honest, and Integrity”), while the over-all campaign, which paid tribute to individuals who embody the value of being true to one’s self and being dedicated to a cause or advocacy, won two Bronze awards (for “Respect and Care for Life and Dignity and the Rights of All” and “Love for Country and Respect for National Customs and Traditions”) also in the same category.

Meanwhile, taking home Bronze awards for Advocacy Communications are the GMA Christmas Campaign “Share the Love”(for “Love of Country and Respect for National Customs and Traditions”) which brought together the entire Kapuso community led by the Network’s socio-civic arm GMA Kapuso Foundation in responding to the immediate and long-term needs of typhoon Yolanda victims; as well as the multi-awarded election advocacy campaign “Dapat Tama”(for “Commitment to Truth, Honesty, and Integrity”) which highlighted the importance of responsible voting through various formats and platforms.

Four GMA Christmas Short Films also won in the Branded Communications category with the episodes “Regalo” (“Love of Country and Respect for National Customs and Traditions”), “Happiest Pinoy—Winston” (“Respect and Care for Life and Dignity and the Rights of All”) and “Happiest Pinoy—Rommel” (“Respect and Care for Life and Dignity and the Rights of All”) winning Silver and the episode “Karga” (“Commitment to Truth, Honesty and Integrity”) bagging a Bronze award.

With a record 11 award, GMA’s history of winning in the annual Araw Values Awards lives on and shines brighter than ever.