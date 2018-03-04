GMA dramas now airing in on Thai TV

The Filipino artist continues to break through Southeast Asia as GMA Network, in an emailed statement to The Manila Times announced that a number of its top-rating dramas, are now showing in Thailand.

Thai company JKN Global Media acquired over 1,000 hours of GMA dramas through GMA Worldwide, including “Ang Dalawang Mrs. Real” (retitled “The Other Mrs. Real”), “My Faithful Husband” and “Beautiful Strangers.”

Airing on Bright TV, several stars of the said dramas traveled to Bangkok in late February to grace the network’s “Have a Bright Day” event, introducing themselves to Thai audiences as part of the show. According to GMA executives who accompanied Dingdong Dantes, Mikael Daez and Benjamin Alves to the performance venue Centralworld, their top leading men were a hit among the Thais who were thrilled by their song numbers, welcoming them with shrieks and applause.

“It was such a pleasure to be part of GMA Network’s delegation and to personally witness how much our Thai neighbors appreciate the work that we’ve done,” Dantes said as he thanked JKN CEO Anne Jakrajutatip in an Instagram post.

Top executive Jakrajutatip, who visited Manila prior to the promotional tour, expressed they are grateful for the strong partnership they have with GMA Worldwide. “We love GMA because of the great collaboration that we have with them. Their programs are well-produced with good casting and compelling stories that are relatable to the Thai audience.”

Other acquired GMA dramas set to air in Thailand are “My Husband’s Lover,” “Carmela,” “Rhodora X,” “My Destiny,” “Pahiram ng Alaala (Memories of Love),” “Because of You,” “Juan Happy Love Story,” “Meant To Be,” “I Heart Davao (My Sweet Heart),” “My Love From The Star,” “Destined To Be Yours,” and “Ika-6 na Utos (A Woman Scorned).”