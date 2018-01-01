GMA jump-starts 2018 with exclusive shows for millennials

Atom Araullo, Gabbi Garcia, Joseph Morong headline online programs

Millennials are in for a wonderful viewing this 2018 as GMA Network unveils three online exclusive shows bannered by Atom Araullo, Gabbi Garcia and Joseph Morong.

Beginning January 1, netizens can watch “GMA One Online Exclusives” on GMA’s YouTube channel featuring not just one, but three shows: “Adulting with Atom Araullo,” “#Goals with Gabbi Garcia” and “Fact or Fake with Joseph Morong.”

In “Adulting with Atom Araullo,” the new GMA Public Affairs host joins millennials in their journey toward adulthood. Atom gives netizens a peek at his everyday struggles as he faces the responsibilities of being on his own, and living on a budget. Atom also shares tips on love, like how does one go through courtship and online dating.

“I am very privileged but also very pressured when it comes to engaging programs. Digital landscape is evolving but it’s a battlefield out there. There are a lot of digital content not only from the major networks but also from smaller producers. We have to make sure that we put out something that will contribute to the sum total of human knowledge,” Araullo said during a press conference.

According to him, the topics center on different challenges as people enter the adult world such as finding own place, budgeting money, making career decisions, personal relationships or income taxes.

“I think adulting never stops because you move from one challenge to another. First is finding a job, the next is budgeting, then moving up in the professional ladder, you move to your new place, having relationship, then have kids. It never ends. All of these issues I have to tackle also. I think that’s the best part, I don’t come here as an expert certainly, I’m just here like the rest of the people who are trying to figure things out,” Araullo expounded.

Meanwhile, Millennial It Girl Gabbi Garcia shares her personal objectives thru videos in #Goals with Gabbi Garcia. A program that definitely tickles the fancy of the kikays out there, it shows Garcia exploring her goals in beauty, style, makeup, travel and music.

“My show talks about what’s trending online and what millennials are into nowadays whether from beauty or fashion tips. It’s such a privilege to me to be part of an online show because we are welcoming the new age now, everything is on digital and I think it is more relatable to millennials,” Garcia said.

“I feel so positive with this because it’s easier to speak out your mind especially on social media. I feel like the privilege online is equally distributed to everybody and I am also privileged to be able to share my thoughts and content to the social media,” she continued.

Kapuso reporter Joseph Morong, on the other hand, debunks false news items in Fact or Fake with Joseph Morong. As more news sources are available online, Morong tries to help millennials spot fake news.

“Fact or Fake goes back to one of the tenets of journalism which is fact-checking,” Joseph explained. “In the program, we’re going to define what fake news is as opposed to mistakes, misinformation, and disinformation. Bottom line is, we want to emphasize that in our society where there’s an overflow of information, it is important to be discerning,” he said.

“My topic is controversial and we know the criticisms mainstream media are taking from the others, so we really have to be sure of what we are going to put up. Also, we are approaching the 2019 senatorial elections, so there will be a lot of fake news that will sprout on social media. So I think this is a good time for GMA to enter the picture and define our role in that kind of context,” Morong concluded.

New episodes are uploaded every Monday at 5 p.m.