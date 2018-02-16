GMA leads PH finalists in New York Festivals

ABS-CBN, BG Productions also bag nominations for April 10 awards

Considered the ultimate award-giving body for international work in both television and cinema, the New York Festivals World’s Best TV & Films released its list of finalists for 2018 early this week.

According to its website, the New York Festivals World’s Best TV & Films competition is honoring content in all lengths and forms from over 50 countries.

“Dedicated to both the television and film industries, categories [in the festival]mirror today’s global trends and encourage the next generation of story-tellers and talent,” the site continued.

This year’s categories run the gamut of TV and movie genres, namely Animation, Comedy, Corporate, Drama, Documentary, Feature Films, Movie Trailers, Music Videos, News, Promos, Reality TV Drama, Sports, Telenovelas, Digital Short-Form. Best Performance by an Actor/Actress, Special Event, Innovation, Technical Production Team, CSR, Best Screenplay, Video Art, Best Host and Use of Technology.

Leading the finalists from the Philippines is GMA Network with 12 shortlisted entries out of 17. Moreover, News and Public Affairs personality Jessica Soho is the only Filipino broadcast journalist who made it as Best News Anchor finalist for “State of the Nation with Jessica Soho.” The documentary “Marawi Liberation: War is Over” is meanwhile shortlisted as Best Newscast.

“Alaala: A Martial Law Special,” where Alden Richards portrayed the award-winning screenwriter Bonifacio Ilagan, also earned a spot among this year’s finalists for the Docudrama category. The program was aired to commemorate the 45th anniversary declaration of Martial Law by the late President Ferdinand Marcos.

“I-Witness,” the country’s longest-running documentary program, also received two nominations this year. One is for Kara David’s “Sundalong Aso (Soldiers with Paws)” for the Human Concerns category; and the other is for Atom Araullo’s “Silang Kinalimutan (The Forgotten)” for the International Affairs category, about Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims who fled to Bangladesh.

Documentary program “Front Row” is shortlisted in the Best Public Affairs Program category for its episode “Batang Bomba (Bomb Pickers),” which told the story of Aeta children who pick up bomb fragments for money.

“Reporter’s Notebook” is also among the finalists in the Community Portraits category for its “Yapak sa Pusod ng Dagat (Foosteps on the Bed)” episode.

GMA News TV’s “Reel Time” gained two finalist slots with “Gutom (Starved)” in the Human Concerns category, and “Hawla (The Untold Story of the Village Monster)” in the Health/Medical Information category.

“Brigada” is among finalists in the Current Affairs category for its “Combat Camera Team” report.

The network’s Program Support Department was likewise shortlisted for its “Kulayan Natin ang Summer (Colorful Summer)” in the Art Direction: Promotion/Open and IDs category and “EDSA 31st Anniversary Spot” in the Graphic Design: Promotion/Open and IDs category.

GMA Network received three New York Festivals gold medals in 2017 for its Public Affairs programs “Reporter’s Notebook,” “Front Row” and “Reel Time.”

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN is also in the running for the Cinematography category with ANC’s “Local Legends: Bandurria,” and Coverage of Continuing News Story category for “Mukha: ‘Di Ka Pasisiil (Faces: Never Will Be Conquered), which also earned a finals slot in the Current Affairs category. Its “To Love And To Serve” station ID also made it to the Station/Image Promotion category.

Finally, only one Filipino film broke into the Direction category for World’s Best Films with “Area”—starring Ai-Ai delas Alas as an aging prostitute—produced by BG Productions International and directed by Louie Ignacio.

Winners will be announced on April 10 at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) gala in Las Vegas, Nevada.