GMA Network to air Miss U pageant

This January, GMA Network will air the live telecast of the most prestigious Miss Universe pageant on January 30, 2017 with a replay on the succeeding weekend. GMA First Vice President for Program Management Joey Abacan (right) and Solar Entertainment President and CEO Wilson Tieng inked a memorandum of agreement that secures their partnership for the broadcast of the annual pageant on December 15 at the GMA Network Center. Abacan looks forward to the opportunity of showing the best of the Philippines to the entire world. “We embrace it with open arms that we will be airing Miss Universe, especially now that it’s in Manila. We’re very proud to partner with Solar in this project,” the GMA executive claims. Meanwhile, Tieng is happy to have strong ties with GMA. “We are very proud to be with GMA. We have done so many events and the biggest of them all is the Pacquiao-Mayweather fight. Now here we are, we’re doing the biggest event for 2017—the Miss Universe pageant and we are looking forward to it.”