GMA Network airs Miss World 2016

FILIPINOS will get to watch the Miss World 2016 Pageant on GMA Network at 8 a.m. today via delayed telecast.

Representing the Philippines is Catriona Gray who is currently doing extremely well in the said competition.

She emerged in the Top 10 ranking for the talent competition and is also a strong contender for the Beauty with a Purpose prize.Moreover, she is favored to win the crown by many pageant sites around the world.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ first and only Miss World titleholder to date, Megan Lynne Young, will host the pageant in Washington DC, USA.

