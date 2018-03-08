GMA Network preems new station ID today

‘Buong Puso’ to look back at key moments and personalities in studio’s history

As it celebrates its 68th year on the airwaves this March, GMA Network is set to premiere a new station ID (SID) featuring moments and personalities through history that have touched the lives of the Filipino public for decades.

Titled “Buong Puso para sa Kapuso,” the grand production looks back at the network’s beginnings as a small radio station founded by Robert “Uncle Bob” Stewart on March 1, 1950, and how it grew to become one of the country’s biggest media conglomerates to date. Moreover, within these scenes, the network ultimately imparts what their “Kapuso” branding truly means: “Pouring your whole heart into everything you do for the people you love because they deserve nothing less.”

“[In this new station ID] we celebrate our success story and our shared values with our viewers who have been with us through the years. I hope our story serves as an inspiration to every Filipino striving to succeed in life and provide a better future for the people they love,” said GMA Network Chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon.

As always, the network’s biggest celebrities as well as its employees have taken part in the SID wearing vibrant colors and beaming with joy.

Asked at the sidelights of the shoot what it means to be part of the Kapuso network, multi-awarded broadcast journalist and network news pillar Jessica Soho said, “Bilang Kapuso, isinabubuhay namin ang aming panatang magbigay ng tapat na balita at impormasyon sa ngalan ng Serbisyong Totoo.”

For Dingdong Dantes who holds the Kapuso Primetime King title, “Yung essence ng pagiging Kapuso ay ‘yung pagpapakita ng warmth sa isa’t isa. Minsan lang mangyari ito na sama sama kaming lahat at ginagawa namin ang lahat ng ito para sa mga manonood.”

His wife, Primetime Queen Marian Rivera, echoed his sentiments as she expressed, “Ang saya na makita ko muli ang mga kapwa ko artista na nagsama-sama para sa mga Kapuso natin.”

Meanwhile, Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid who is the lead singer of the SID’s theme song loved the fact that she is joined by younger GMA Network singers for the original recording. “I am always excited to sing with other artists. I am flattered how these young talents look up to me as singer and as a fellow Kapuso,” she acknowledged.

A labor of love by the entire network, Buong Puso para sa Kapuso will air for the very first time tonight after “24 Oras.”