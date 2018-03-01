GMA Network’s ‘colorful surprise’

It seems like GMA Network is busy prepping up a big and colorful surprise for its viewers as The Manila Times spotted a good number of its celebrities and news personalities wearing colorful outfits on successive Instagram posts.

Comedy Queen Ai-Ai delas Alas was first to upload her photo in between the network’s top leading ladies, Jennylyn Mercado and Marian Rivera, captioned “Ang dalawa sa favorite ko sa industriya, si Queen Marian aka Kambal and Queen Jen aka Julia Roberts of the Philippines (para sa akin). Busy kami today, kaming mga Kapuso, makikikita nyo din soon.

Joyce Pring was next, posting a glamorous with Solenn Heussaff, Heart Evangelista, Megan Young and Iya Villania-Arellano, saying, “Today on how to publicly humiliate yourself and also find joy in it: join a photo with the most regal women and pretend like it’s no big deal.”

Public Affairs personality Suzi Entrata also shared a set of “groufies” as she fangirled on Kapuso celebrities. She posted, “Ang saya! Managed to get pics with some of our network’s brightest from both entertainment and news and public affairs.”

Finally, in a story shared by Rafael Rosell, a selfie video showing some of the artists on a break from what appeared to be a shoot, he simply chanted, “So many celebrities! So many celebrities!”

In a call to GMA Network’s communications group, The Manila Times asked what project the artists were working on. Their reply was, “A colorful surprise so stay tuned mga Kapuso.”