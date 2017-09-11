GMA New Media revenue soars 49%

GMA Network’s digital media and technology arm GMA New Media Inc. (NMI) capped off the first half of the year with 49 percent growth in consolidated revenues, driven by strong online advertising sales.

In a statement late Friday, GMA said NMI’s consolidated revenues reached P168.4 million in the period, while online advertising sales reported a 135 percent year-on-year increase to P113.2 million.

GMA said collaboration between NMI and GMA’s Sales and Marketing Group drove the significant increase in revenues in the first half.

NMI’s subsidiaries, MediaMerge and Digify, also recorded strong performances in net profit with 418 percent and 25 percent growth, respectively.

Revenues from its content provider partners, mainly led by Facebook and YouTube, rose to 62 percent compared to the same period last year.

GMA, through NMI, inked a strategic partnership with YouTube to allow viewers to access officially uploaded full episodes of GMA programs.

“The deal not only supports the anti-piracy efforts of the Philippine entertainment industry, but more importantly, addresses millennial video viewing habits,” the television network said.

GMA said its YouTube channel garnered 1.986 billion views in the first half of 2017, while revenues in the platform jumped 72 percent to $543,114.

The network’s views and watch time in the Entertainment-only YouTube channel grew by 362 percent and 365 percent, respectively. The GMA Public Affairs YouTube channel also showed year-on-year growth in both views and watch time, at 1,172 percent and 1,117 percent, respectively.

Moreover, Google Analytics data showed GMA’s entertainment website also recorded a 76 percent increase in pageviews to 517.1 million, while GMA News Online expanded its unique users by 13 percent, beating last year’s numbers during the network’s national election coverage.

“Overall, metrics for the GMA portal are much better as its year-to-date pageviews breached the one billion mark. Pageviews were 170.8 million higher than last year, equivalent to 20 percent [growth],” the network said.