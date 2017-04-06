GMA-NMI bags bronze at Singapore’ Mob-Ex Awards

GMA New Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GMA Network Inc., was announced the bronze winner of for Best App-Community Service at the fifth edition of Singapore’s Mob-Ex Awards.

The win is for the GMA News Online “Eleksyon 2016” mobile application that the team developed in close collaboration with the network’s News and Public Affairs department.

“We wanted to provide the public with news and information they can trust, in a manner that’s accessible to them,” said Marissa Flores, Senior Vice President of GMA News and Public Affairs. “It was all in the name of ‘Serbisyong Totoo’ (genuine service) delivered to them at a crucial time in the country’s history.”

In an extremely competitive media, the success of a broadcast/multi-media company rests on who publishes the election results first and accurately. The award affirms that the network successfully published accurate poll results first across all media: from television, radio, and mobile devices through its website and social media platforms.

According to Google Analytics, mobile app screen views reached almost 9,000,000 during the election month in May 2016. The number of users increased by 300-percent on election week (May 9 to 15) with 113,378 users, compared to the average weekly users from January to April 2016 of 27,823 users. Total screen views increased by 970-percent on election week (May 9 to 15) with 5,807,026 screen views, compared to the average weekly screen views from January to April 2016 of 541,002.

Mobile app ranking on the App Store further rose from No. 13 to No. 2 within two days showing the large number of users who turned the GMA News Online Mobile App for information before, during and after the elections.

Of the recognition, GMA-NMI President and COO Judd Gallares said, “NMI has been in the business for almost 17 years, and we’ve always pushed for excellence in all that we set out to achieve. This is our first time to enter the Mob-Ex Awards and we are truly honored to have won. It is recognition of the team’s dedication, hard work and the expertise that we’ve painstakingly honed through the years.”

GMA News Online (www.gmanews.tv), in its maiden year, won several awards including Best Website in the 9th Philippine Web Awards in 2007 for the Media category. It also received the Special Citation for New Media Approaches given by the prestigious Rotary Club of Manila Journalism Awards in 2011 for the innovative and creative use of technology in the delivery of news and information in engaging ways.

The GMA News Online Mobile App was also a finalist for the categories Best App – Media Owner and Best Campaign – Informative Use of Mobile, while GMA NMI was a finalist for Best Team – In-house.

Organized by Marketing magazine, Mob-Ex Awards is a regional award giving body dedicated to rewarding leading organizations that have pushed their limits and achieved success on mobile platforms, through sound and innovative mobile marketing strategies.

The champions for 2017 were chosen by a jury made up of senior digital marketing experts from brands across the region.