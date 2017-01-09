GMA outranks competition in 2016 nationwide ratings – Nielsen

GMA Network rounded out another milestone year in 2016 after leading competition in nationwide TV ratings based on full-year data from ratings service provider Nielsen TV Audience Measurement.

From January to December 2016 (with December 25 to 31 based on overnight data), GMA registered a total day people audience share of 37.3 percent in NUTAM (National Urban Television Audience Measurement), ahead of ABS-CBN’s 37.1 percent, Nielsen said over the weekend.

GMA grabbed the nationwide lead from ABS-CBN based on people shares in September 2016, and has since prevailed over competition by consistently increasing margins, the ratings provider said.

It said GMA led across all dayparts and recorded a people share of 40.3 percent in the fourth quarter, outranking ABS-CBN’s 35.2 percent.

Coming from a 5.1-share point lead over ABS-CBN in November in NUTAM, GMA scored its strongest performance in 2016 last December with a people audience share of 41.7 percent versus ABS-CBN’s 33.9 percent.

Kapuso fantasy series Encantadia remained the number one program nationwide last month, Nielsen said. Joining Encantadia in the top 10 are Alyas Robin Hood, 24 Oras, Pepito Manaloto, Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, Magpakailanman, and Hay Bahay!

Completing the list of most watched Kapuso programs in NUTAM were Tsuperhero, 24 Oras Weekend, Someone to Watch Over Me, Kapuso Movie Night, Lipad sa 2017 (Kapuso New Year Countdown), Wowowin, The Magic of Christmas (Kapuso Christmas Special), Eat Bulaga, Sunday PinaSaya, Imbestigador, Pepito Manalotalk 2016, and Superstar Duets.

In Urban Luzon, which accounts for 77 percent of all viewers in urban TV homes in the country, GMA sustained its strong showing as its 2016 people share reached 42.6 percent, 11.2 points more than the competitor’s 31.4 percent. GMA won against ABS-CBN in all dayparts in Urban Luzon from January to December 2016, Nielsen said.

With approximately 900 more homes surveyed in Total Urban and Rural Philippines compared to Kantar Media, which provides audience share measurement for ABS-CBN, Nielsen said its data is statistically considered more representative of the total TV population.

In 2016, Nielsen TV Audience Measurement increased its client pool to a total of 36 clients/subscribers which now include 12 local TV networks, five regional clients, two blocktimers, and 17 media agencies.

GMA subscribes to Nielsen along with other local networks TV5, Aksyon TV, CNN Philippines, Net 25, Solar Entertainment Corporation, Viva Communications Inc., among others; regional network Fox Networks Group; blocktimers CBN Asia and TAPE Inc.; and major advertising and media agencies such as Ebiquity-Faulkner, Dentsu Aegis Network (Carat, Mediaforce Vizeum, Dentsu), GroupM (Mediacom, Mindshare, MEC and Maxus), Omnicom Media Group (OMD, PHD and M2M), Zenith Optimedia, and Starcom Mediavest.

Meanwhile, the Kapuso Network opens the New Year with a new line-up of programs starting off with the light romantic-drama Meant to Be top-billed by Barbie Forteza. Also in the offing are the much-awaited first TV series of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza, Destined To Be Yours, as well as the Filipino adaptation of the phenomenal Koreanovela My Love From The Star, starring Jennylyn Mercado and Gil Cuerva.