GMA regains TV ratings lead

GMA Network has retaken the lead in nationwide TV ratings, resulting from its stronger performance in all time blocks, based on data from ratings service provider Nielsen TV Audience Measurement.

In an emailed statement to The Manila Times, the network shared the Neilsen figures for the period of September 1 to October 8.

“GMA overtook its closest competitor in National Urban Television Audience Measurement (NUTAM) with an average people audience share of 38.3 percent, besting ABS-CBN’s 37.6 percent.

“GMA likewise remained the undisputed ratings leader in viewer-rich Urban Luzon, which accounts for 77 percent of all viewers in urban TV homes in the entire country, with 43.4 percent, ahead of ABS-CBN’s 32.3 percent.

“In Mega Manila, another traditionally strong area for GMA representing 59 percent of urban viewers nationwide, the Network kept its total day ratings advantage with 46.1 percent versus ABS-CBN’s 28.2 percent.”

The network cited primetime telefantasya Encantadia, action-adventure Alyas Robin Hood, newscast 24 Oras, award-winning comedy program Pepito Manaloto, multi-awarded news magazine show Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, weekly drama anthology Magpakailanman, and weekend primetime offering Hay Bahay! as the programs, which pushed their ratings to the top.

In order to quell industry observations that the country’s two top networks always claim they are number one nationwide as they each have their own ratings service provider, GMA Network simply cited that they subscribe to Neilsen along with TV5 and Aksyon TV, CNN Philippines, Net 25, Ebiquity-Faulkner CBN Asia and TAPE Inc., as well as major advertising and media agencies such as Dentsu Aegis Network (Carat, Mediaforce Vizeum, Dentsu), GroupM (Mediacom, Mindshare, MEC and Maxus), Omnicom Media Group (OMD, PHD and M2M), Zenith Optimedia, and Starcom Mediavest.

ABS-CBN’s ratings service provider is Kantar Media.

TMA