GMA rolls out new combo to vie for prime time dominance

‘Super Ma’am’ leads reinforced line up

With the network war still very much alive despite the emergence of online entertainment, GMA Network will up its game tonight in a bid to dent ABS-CBN’s lead in the prime time block.

Still a close second to such Kapamilya nightly programs, namely “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “La Luna Sangre,” and “A Love to Last,” the Kapuso network has rounded up its biggest stars to reinforce its line-up.

GMA has taken the lead in the afternoon drama slot with the highly successful “Ika-6 na Utos,” but prime time dominance is still much coveted in programing.

Thus, making the network’s primetime slate stronger than ever is the trio of Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, and Heart Evangelista in an impressive back-to-back-to-back viewing experience.

Rivera is set to reclaim her title as Kapuso Primetime Queen tonight with the newest fantasy-action series “Super Ma’am,” followed by network Primetime King Dantes’ action-packed second season of “Alyas Robin Hood,” and finally Philippine TV’s Sweetheart Evangelista’s dreamy K-Pop series “My Korean Jagiya.”

In Super Ma’am, teacher Minerva Henerala’s (Rivera) only goal is to nurture her students’ potentials, but her entire life extraordinarily changes when a Filipino mythological creature and shape shifter attacks her. From there, she becomes a femme fatale heroine chosen to fight off evil forces threatening the city.

Dantes, meanwhile, promises fans they are in for more action-packed episodes with his character Pepe digging up his past and reviving his alter ego, Alyas Robin Hood.

Wrapping up the three-way combo is the continuation of the first-ever Filipino-Korean romantic comedy series, My Korean Jagiya, as the succeeding episodes brings on more “kilig” moments between Evangelista’s Gia and Korean Alexander Lee’s Jun Ho.