GMA signs deal to boost online operations

GMA Network has signed an agreement with a Singapore-based advertising technology firm to beef up its online operations and meet growing demand for video content.

Under the deal, Singapore’s iVideoSmart Pte. Ltd. will provide solutions that will allow the media giant to monetize its content.

In a statement on Thursday, GMA said it partnered with iVideoSmart to enhance how the station can manage website videos.

The partnership would boost “our capability to be more responsive to consumer needs,” GMA New Media Inc. President and CEO Judd Gallares said.

This could further “strengthen GMA’s online footprint not just locally, but [also]globally…” he added.

The network expects online video viewing to increase as iVideoSmart would help generate video views from page views.

As of last September, the GMANetwork.com website recorded 1.58 billion page views.

Also, the startup will help the network insert ads into live streams, allowing it to monetize in real time.

For the first nine months of 2017, GMA NMI’s revenues rose 57 percent to P136.6 million. The network’s online advertising sales jumped 116 percent to P188.4 million.