GMA targets P120-M sales from regional unit

GMA Network’s regional arm GMA Regional (RTV) is targeting sales of P120 million this year with its strengthened news program in the southern Philippines.

Oliver Victor Amoroso, vice president and head of GMA Network’s RTV Department, said the unit aims to hit P120 million local sales this year, 15 percent higher compared to the P103 million recorded in 2016.

“Hopefully, we can reach the 15 percent increase this year…despite the fact that it is non-election year,” Amoroso said at a roundtable interview in Quezon City on Monday.

He said RTV is “already 6 percent ahead of the target” after posting P71 to P75 million local sales in the first half of 2017.

The television unit is optimistic of hitting the full-year target as it launched the new program ‘One Mindanao’, which widens its reach throughout the southern part of the country.

“We continue to strengthen our local news programs through beefing up our content, which cater to distinct regional tastes,” he said.

One Mindanao will reach Davao; Cagayan De Oro City; General Santos City; Jolo, Sulu; Zamboanga City; and Cotabato City among others.

He said RTV is also seeing improvements in terms of ratings.

“If before we are 8 to 12 percent behind the local competition, now we are only 1 percent behind the rival network,” he said.

Moreover, Amorosa noted that the booming markets in the Visayas and Mindanao, such as Davao, Cebu and Iloilo, are expected to contribute to the unit’s sales target as businesses in those areas start to venture into television advertising.

Agriculture, recruitment agencies, schools, travel agencies and local tourism are just some of the sectors that actively resort to television advertising, Amoroso said.

GMA’s RTV has nine regional stations nationwide: Ilocos, Dagupan, Bicol, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Davao and General Santos.