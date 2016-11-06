GMA unveils ‘3D animated’ Christmas ID today

Magic promises to unfold on prime time television this evening as GMA Network launches its 2016 Christmas campaign dubbed “Maniwala Sa Magic Ng Pasko.” Touted as the first locally produced 3D animated Christmas campaign, the traditional holiday station ID will air right after evening newscast, 24 Oras.

The production will bring to life three endearing and magical stories that will inspire viewers to believe in the magic of Christmas.

“During such a busy time of the year, we hope that, by spreading the message of hope, every Kapuso will get to experience the joy and limitless possibilities that come with believing in the magic of the Season,” stated GMA Chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon in an emailed statement to The Manila Times.

The story, Magic Crayons, is the first in this three-part series and and will highlight the magical feeling of a granted wish for Christmas in the eyes of a child. The second and third installment schedules have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the theme song of the holiday station ID was recorded by Julie Anne San Jose this year, with lyrics written by BJ Camaya and Nicolle Castillo and music composed by Len Calvo and Ann Figueroa.

Taking pride as a leader in creativity and innovation in Philippine entertainment, the network marks another first in this endeavor with the use of 3Dgraphics.

“It is felt that the use of animated images best complements the essence of our Holiday message this year—to believe in the magic of Christmas. Through this, it is hoped that even our youngest Kapusos will enjoy our campaign and embrace the meaning of our Christmas message this season,” GMA President and COO Gilberto Duavit Jr. also imparted.

The “Maniwala Sa Magic Ng Pasko Christmas” campaign comes at the heels of GMA’s successful animated anthology series Alamat, which won for the country its first “Best of Festival” Award at the US International Film and Video Festival (USIFVF).