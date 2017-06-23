GMA’s husband seeks permit for Europe trip

Jose Miguel Arroyo, husband of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, is asking the Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division to let him travel to the United Kingdom, Portugal and Ireland from July 11 to August 1.

The court is enforcing a hold departure order in connection with a graft case filed in 2012 against former Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Jesus Verzosa and several others including Arroyo.

The case is in connection with the PNP’s procurement of two supposedly second-hand helicopters that were allegedly passed off and paid for as brand-new.

“This honorable court as well as other courts have graciously permitted him to travel before, and he has always returned here as it is here where his family and business interests are, hence, he has no reason not to return. He is, thus, clearly not a flight risk,” Arroyo’s camp said in a motion for leave to travel abroad, providing his intended itinerary and the hotels he intends to stay in.

