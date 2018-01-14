GMA’s sexiest stars in a story of exes, love and friendship

Getting over an old love is never easy. And when a second chance comes along to make things right, you finally understand what people have been saying all along. That love is truly a battlefield where the players go wild and crazy, kick and scream, and do anything just to calm a beating heart.

This 2018, GMA Network starts the year with a bang as it eagerly unveils “The One That Got Away” (Totga)—a sexy, romantic comedy series that aims to entertain its viewers, while persuading them to have faith in love, family and friendship, despite all the madness that come with relationships.

Headlining this primetime soap are three of network’s sought-after and sultry leading ladies—Rhian Ramos as Zoe, Max Collins as Darcy and Lovi Poe as Alex—with no less than multi-awarded actor Dennis Trillo as object of their affection. All three women are exes of Trillo’s handsome Liam.

The girls

His first ex-girlfriend is Lovi Poe—Alexandra Rey “Alex” Makalintal. She is beautiful, independent, family-oriented and incredibly career-driven. She and Liam fell madly in love, and everything was perfect until Alex’s career goals got in the way. She rejected Liam’s marriage proposal and they parted ways.

Max Collins is the second ex-girlfriend—Darlene “Darcy” Sibuyan. She and Liam met after Liam broke up with Alex. They became good friends who eventually fell for each other. But when an opportunity to work abroad came along for Darcy, she took it and the long distance relationship soon broke them apart.

The third ex-girlfriend is Rhian Ramos—Sophia Elizabeth “Zoe” Velasquez. She is a swimwear designer and blogger who is always out for fun. Her parents separated when she was young, which is why Liam became her pseudo-family. However, Zoe’s possessive tendencies and Liam’s busy schedule just didn’t work out and, yes, they too broke up.

The boy

Dennis Trillo is William Dominic “Liam” Ilustre or Alex, Darcy, and Zoe’s ex-boyfriend. He is the ideal boyfriend—handsome, smart, loving, and a true gentleman. He manages his own organic farm and dreams of a big, happy family. He eventually meets a fatal accident and wakes up from coma to find his three exes together in his hospital room.

Unique rom-com

According to Trillo, he is excited to star in light teleserye for a change since has been doing mostly heavy dramas these past years.

“I missed the romantic-comedy genre, like what I did in ‘Juan Happy Love Story’ with Heart Evangelista. Cool lang at walang masyadong stress sa character,” he said.

“When it comes to working with my three equally beautiful and sexy leading ladies naman, I just feel so blessed na makasama sila. I got to work with Lovi in the movie ‘My Neighbor’s Wife’ and ‘Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow;’ with Rhian in the film ‘I.T.A.L.Y;’ and now Max, for the first time. Napaka swerte ko lang talaga na mabigyan ng magagandang projects at makasama ang magagaling at magagandang artista, kaya I’m very blessed,” Trillo continued.

The trio of lead actresses, meanwhile, laughed off the rumor that there is rivalry among them, adding how they easily bonded together.

Of the storyline, they agreed that while the show is of a mature, sexy and fashionable rom-com, viewers would still learn valuable lessons from their characters.

“The One That Got Away is very light, yes. Sexy-romantic-comedy siya. Sa ilang taon ko na sa industriya, this is my first teleserye na magaan lang. Lahat ng ginawa ko puro heavy drama so this is something new for me,” Poe began.

“For sure, this is not really completely about showing skin or anything like that–it’s about friendship and love. Of course there are moments na magpapa-sexy yung mga girls but then the most important thing here is kung paano magiging magkaibigan ang mga exes,” she added.

Collins, meanwhile, is up Totga’s challenge, both physically and mentally. According to the newly married actress, she was inspired by Poe and Ramos’ ultra-fit physiques and worked out very hard to shape up for the show.

“Nahirapan ako kasi I kept thinking about yung abs nila Lovi and Rhian so sabi ko kailangan ko talaga lumaban kasi ang payat at ang sexy nila! I really had to prepare earlier. Plus, I also prepared for my role acting-wise because this story is different from I’ve done in the past. Of course, everyone will relate to at least one of the characters here,” Collins said.

On the other hand, Ramos talked about how she and the girls connected over the short period of taping the pilot week.

“I’ve made so many friends kahit sandali pa lang kami nagta-tape. We mesh so well, para kaming barkada kaya there are no rivalries in here,” Ramos confirmed.

For the hurtful and hurt

Imbibing the theme of Totga, the four lead stars were asked for their advice to those who were left by the love of their lives, and those who left a girlfriend or boyfriend.

“Parang I never had someone that got away from me. I am the Totga! Just kidding,” Poe laughed. “But seriously, sa mga nang iwan, I’m sure you’re going to find the rights path for you, and para doon sa mga naiwan, it’ll get easier in time.”

Ramos’ advised, “Don’t lose hope and in fact, kung hindi talaga mag work out, maari pa namang magbago ang Totga mo and malay mo yun na ang mag work out.”

Collins said in agreement, “Makakahanap din kayo ng Dennis Trillo ng buhay niyo, there’s a lot of fish in the sea as they say.”

Besides Trillo, Collins, Poe and Ramos, The One That Got Away features a roster of talented actors, namely Jason Abalos in his very first GMA project, Ivan Dorschner, Migo Adecer, Bembol Roco, Snooky Serna, Luz Valdez, Ervic Vijandre, Ayra Mariano, Nar Cabico, Ashley Rivera, Sophie Albert, Jason Francisco, Patricia Ismael, Dea Formilleza and Euwenn Aleta.

Under the direction of Mark De La Cruz with Conrado Peru, The One That Got Away airs tonight right after “Kambal, Karibal” on GMA Telebabad.