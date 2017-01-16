GMC reveals updated 2018 Terrain SUV in Detroit

GMC showed the redesigned 2018 Terrain SUV last week at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, updating its appearance both inside and out for the first time since it was introduced in 2009.

A clear evolution in the direction of a more car-like crossover look, the new Terrain boasts of sharper and more sculpted elements such as the grille and lighting features. Its shape is more aerodynamic than the current model. It was refined in a wind tunnel so its shape cuts through the air with optimal efficiency and less noise.

“It is a striking design with functional beauty,” said Helen Emsley, GMC executive design director. “There’s confidence and optimism in its stance, with exceptional attention to detail.”

There will be three turbocharged engine choices, including a new turbo-diesel. Two new efficiency-enhancing nine-speed automatic transmissions are matched with the gas engines — a first application for the GMC line-up.

The 2018 Terrain goes on sale this summer in SL, SLE, SLT and the upmarket Denali models. Denali trim levels are available on all GMC models and account for about 25 percent of the brand’s US sales of 546,628 vehicles in 2016.

“GMC’s strong growth over the past decade is due in large part to Terrain,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of global GMC sales and marketing. “The all-new Terrain builds on that success, leveraging GMC’s proven premium SUV experience to shake up the largest vehicle segment, with a strong blend of design, functionality and engineering excellence.”

Terrain Denali will feature a satin chrome grille along with body-color fascias, plus chrome roof rails, door handles, side mirror caps and body-side molding. LED headlamps and 19-inch aluminum wheels are standard on Denali.

The three available turbocharged engines are a new 1.5-liter and a 2.0-liter turbo gas engines and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel. The gas engines are matched with two unique new nine-speed automatic transmissions. The 2.0-liter turbo engine offers stronger acceleration and a higher degree of performance than its 1.5-liter counterpart.

GMC’s new electronic precision shift enables more storage room in the center console by replacing the conventional transmission shifter with electronically controlled gear selection controlled with intuitive push buttons and pull triggers.

The Terrain comes with a standard driver-controlled traction select system, which has choices for different driving conditions. The throttle responses are optimized for the selected driving mode. All-wheel drive models include a front-wheel drive mode to minimize drag and optimize fuel economy.

New and upgraded safety technologies include: Surround vision; forward collision alert with a following distance indicator; low-speed forward automatic braking; lane keep assist with lane departure warning; lane change alert with side blind zone alert; rear cross traffic alert; and new safety alert seat

Two other available features are rear seat reminder to minimize risk of leaving children and pets in the back seat and teen driver, which allows parents to set controls and review an in-vehicle report card to encourage better driving habits.

