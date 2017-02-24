It’s a go for art aficionados at ‘3,2,1’

It took three artists and two collaborating venues give a go to one show.

Once again, Caruso Ristorante Italiano collaborated with Ricco Renzo gallery to mount a photo exhibit at Caruso entitled 3,2,1.. Featured artists were Alan Cosio, Josephine Turalba and Phyllis Zaballero.

Guests of honor Cultural Center of the Philippines President Raul Sunico, singer and composer Jose Mari joined Hi! So­ciety in the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Ricco Renzo Galleries owner Paulino Garcia, presided over the opening along with Caruso Ristorante Italiano owner Emilio Mina. Cid Reyes opened the exhibit with a brief and erudite introduction on the artists and their art.

Jing Turalba’s paintings are inspired from her 3-month art residency in Iceland. The emptiness and vast expanse of its landscape was a complete opposite of Metro Manila’s urban scene. She then juxtaposes Philippine street scenes of people to the vast emptiness in large bold splashes of color. The colors from the aurora borealis and scenic sky of Iceland are shown on her canvasses.

Abstractionist Alan Cosio’s works display his tapestry paintings in stunning splashes of Viriscence, Rubiscence as he calls them. An ode to the Musical Masters is entitled, “Thank You for the Music.”

Finally, Phyllis Zaballero’s works hark back to her childhood memories and her inspirations from Henri Matisse and Pierre Bonnard.

A special menu awaited guests and prospective art buyers who dined after the appreciating the pieces of art at the restaurant.

The show was truly a toast to new hope and new beginnings. Artworks are still on display at Caruso for guests to check out.