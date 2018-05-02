Go backs President Duterte in signing of ‘endo’ EO

SPECIAL Assistant to the President Christopher ‘Bong’ Go expressed support to President Rodrigo Duterte who signed an executive order prohibiting illegal contracting and subcontracting before labor groups in Cebu City on Tuesday, Labor Day.

“I welcome the signing of Executive Order (EO) 51, series of 2018. I am one with the President in his efforts to put an end to ‘endo’ and illegal contractualization. For the sake of our workers, we must put a stop to this labor practice,” Go said.

“Endo” or “end of contract” is a form of contractualization in which workers are hired for not more than five months, so employers are not obliged to regularize them on the sixth month as mandated by the Labor Code.

This takes away regular employee benefits from millions of workers as dictated by law.

“With the issuance of this order, the government has taken a positive and strong stand to protect this constitutionally guaranteed right of workers,” Go said.

He echoed the Employers Confederation of the Philippines in saying that the EO balanced the concerns of the employers and employees.

“This measure intends to correct the imbalance between the interests of the employer and the workers by ensuring that the right to security of tenure of workers is not undermined and sacrificed,” he said.

“Pero hindi po dito natatapos ang pakikibaka para sa ating mga manggagawa. Kinakailangan po ng pagpasa at pag-amiyenda ng mga kaukulang batas upang maging pangmatagalan ang solusyon sa ‘endo.’ Samahan po natin ang Pangulo at ang Kongreso sa pagsulong ng mga ito ‘(But our struggle does not end here for our laborers. We need to pass and amend the corresponding law as a lasting solution for ‘endo’. Let’s join our President and the Congress in these endeavors,” he added.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd made clear the EO did not regulate all forms of contractualization, only illegal contracting and subcontracting.

Bello said the types of contractual work are outsourced and seasonal work and project-based jobs.