Go bold but not overboard

Top hair and makeup trends for the summer season

The most recent long weekend has just come and gone but there is no stopping sun worshippers from heading to the beach and catching some vitamin sea anew. After all, summer has just rolled in and this country will never run out of coastal destinations to offer.

After presenting head-to-toe it-list for summer must haves in our past issues, The Manila Times today dishes out the must-cop hair and make-up trends perfect for the season, straight from the beauty experts.

Long, carefree manes

Hairstylist to the stars Aries Manal—who has been styling the tresses of beauty queens Pia Wurtzbach and Megan Young as well as young actresses Elisse Josonn and Gabbi Garcia, among many others—sees summer as the perfect time to sport long manes.

“From trends on the runway, we see long manes that are waist-long and mermaid-like styles,” he told The Manila Times during Watson’s “Happy New You” campaign launch.

“No worries though for those who have already chopped their hair in anticipation of the hot season—there’s always hair extension,” he added.

Regardless hair length, Manal said Filipinas can instantly look summer-ready if they go for the carefree, messy-hair-don’t-care vibe.

“It’s that easy style of soft waves that looks like it has not taken too much of your time to work on that’s hot,” he elaborated.

Easy to pull off, Manal continued, “You can do it home yourself—find a curler, wrap your hair around it until it holds some shape and then use some hair spray or mousse. After removing the curler, scrunch away. That’s actually it,” the hairstylist said reassuringly.

Finally, for those who want to accessorize their crowning glory, Manal pointed to stylish hair wraps, bejeweled hair and shiny hair pieces to add sparkle to any beach photo.

Bold colors, all-out textures

Meanwhile, celebrity makeup artist Jake Galvez—whose muses include Kim Chui, Kylie Verzosa, Kisses Delavin and Yassi Pressman, just to name a few—shared with The Manila Times that for 2018, summer included, is all about bold statements.

“For 2018 in general, we’re getting bolder in terms of color on the eyes and on the lips,” the makeup artist began.

“So we’re seeing lots of pinks and oranges to purples to blue and greens for the eyes; while for the lips, we’re experimenting more metallic golds and silvers and glittery textures. Also, we’ve seen lilac rule the runway late last year and that trend, I think, will continue through the summer,” Galvez added.

Still on the subject of colors, the makeup artist emphatically said that Filipinas should not believe that color of the year ultra violet will not suit warm skin tones.

“Ultra violet, in fact, purple and lilac too, all have blue undertones, which means they will complement olive skin or, in our case, the Filipina’s morena skin,” he assured.

In copping the big bold concept, Galvez said the golden rule is to choose a single facial feature to highlight.

“If you want to focus on the lips, use a bold lip color the do everything subtly—the eyes, the cheeks and the brows. Now if you want the eyes to be, let’s say pink, fluorescent and wild, everything else should be subtle,” he elaborated.

He further said bronzers and highlighters will be useful all summer long.

“Of course, bronze is in for the season. When used properly—whether your bronze highlighter is in cream or powder form—it can really bring out that summer glow,” the makeup artist added, noting that bronzers are to be used on the arches of the cheeks and the tip of the nose.

Finally, the expert gave pointers on how ladies should shape the ever important eyebrows this season: “Some people are going for super thick eyebrows too much and too darkly. That’s a big no-no this year, especially in the summer season, as the eyebrow trend is leaning towards a more natural and subtler style. It can be as basic as groomed eyebrows, actually.”