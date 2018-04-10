Go, Fleetwood top elims, match play begins

LJ Go went on a birdie-binge linking both nines as he fired a two-under 70 yesterday and gained the top seeding in the third MVPSF Visayas Regional Match Play Championship at the Cebu Country Club in Cebu.

Go, who settled for second with a 72 in the first round, rattled off four birdies in a five-hole stretch from No. 7 on his way to a 35-35 card for a 142 aggregate, earning the low medal honors in the 36-hole stroke play elims of the annual tournament sponsored by MVP Sports Foundation and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.

Peter Tyler Po blew a 35 start with a closing 40 but his 75 still netted him the second spot at 148 while Paolo Wong wound up third at 149 after a similar 75 and opening round leader Carl Corpus fumbled with an 80 after a 70 for a 150.

Rolando Pila placed fifth at 153 after a 78 followed by Jovi Neri (82-159), Harvey Sytiongsa (82-160), Pierre Ticzon (75-161), Mark Dy (83-163) and Martin Mendoza (83-164).

Nicole Fleetwood, on the other hand, topped the women’s side with a 154 after a 76, nipping Angela Mangana, who also assembled a 154 after a 79, in the countback for low medal honors in the week-long event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

First round leader Junia Gabasa floundered with an 82 and dropped to fourth behind sister Irina, who also edged her in the countback after an 80-156. Others who advanced to the knockout phase were Riko Nagai (81-163), Grace Quintanilla (85-166), Weifang Gao (87-179), Jhana Abella (93-186), Wilma Fantonial (100-95) and Ashley Llena (100-199).

After the first round of the match play today, the survivors brace for the grueling stage with two matches set tomorrow, the morning quarters and the semis in the afternoon.

The finals on Friday will also be played over 36 holes in both sides.