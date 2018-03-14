Go for Gold athletes reap victories

TEAM Go for Gold has set its sights on a higher plane following the victory of John Leerams Chicano in the recent Putrajaya Asian Triathlon Confederation (ASTC) Middle Distance Duathlon Asian Championships.

In a bid to elevate the training of its athletes, Go For Gold has partnered with world-renowned Australian coach Brett Sutton, who successfully steered Nicola Spirig to Olympic triathlon gold in London 2012 and silver in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

Under Sutton’s guidance, Go for Gold’s Filipino coach Melvin Fausto has been utilizing the latest scientific methods in training and preparing the squad for races.

The new coaching system was recently put to the test in Powerman Malaysia which has held con-currently with the Putrajaya ASTC Middle Distance Duathlon Asian Championships last March 4.

Also making Go for Gold­­—a project of Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corp, a Filipino company that engages in fund raising programs for government and institutions—proud was Raymund Torio of Lingayen (Pangasinan) who clinched bronze in the Putrajaya duathlon.

Other Go for Gold athletes who topped their respective categories were Leonard Rodina, Carl Vincent Guiterez, John Carlos Selubo and Rogelio Visconde.

“It is a great accomplishment for the Go for Gold Team. Chicano defended his title for being the top Asian duathlete—the same soil where he won the Southeast Asian Games silver medal,” Fausto said.

“The race also served as a debut overseas race for our new boys, and I’m very happy with the results,” Fausto added. “Our hard work really paid off.”

The Powerman Asia Duathlon Championships attracted 3,756 top elite duathletes, multi-sport athletes and enthusiasts from 41 countries.